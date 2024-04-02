Lil Wayne to debut new single at Wrestemania

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Wayne is just days away from premiering some new music, and he plans on doing so at this year's Wrestlemania event.

While at WWE Monday Night Raw, "Main Event" Jey Uso ran into him backstage and invited him to Wrestlemania, to which Wayne responded, "I'ma be there and you know what? I'm bringing my single."

He added, "World premiere. WrestleMania, you know what it is.”

Lil Wayne has been helping Drake wrap up the final dates of his Big As the What? tour, which comes to a close April 4 and 5 at Newark's Prudential Center. He'll also perform at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in June.

