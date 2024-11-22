Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Muni Long tapped to perform at College Football Playoff concert series

AT&T has unveiled the lineup for Playoff List Live!, the concert series accompanying the College Football Playoff, and among those taking the stage are Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Muni Long.

Wayne and Glo were tapped to perform on the first night of the event, Jan. 18, alongside Camila Cabello. Muni's on the bill for the following day, as are Myles Smith and Knox.

"The incredible lineup at this year's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will create unforgettable experiences in Atlanta, where sports and music thrive together," Mark Wright, vice president of media services and sponsorships at AT&T, said, per Billboard. "It's the perfect way to kick off the championship weekend and keep the exhilaration alive for fans, no matter which team they're rooting for."

Tickets for Playoff Playlist Live! go on sale Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, with access to the show guaranteed for ticket holders of the championship games.

