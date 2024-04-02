Lizzo lets fans know she is not quitting music

ABC

By Jill Lances
We have apparently not heard the last of Lizzo.
On Friday, March 29, Lizzo shared a post on social media in which she appeared to tell fans that she was quitting the music business, but now, she's clearing up her statement.

"I wanna make this video because I just need to clarify. When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," she explained in a new video posted to social media. "What I'm not gunna to quit, is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting to people."

In her original post, Lizzo appeared to announce her intention to give up music over the way she's been treated.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it,” she wrote, adding, “I QUIT.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

