LL Cool J returns with new single, "Saturday Night Special," featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe

LL Cool J is back, and he's tapped Rick Ross and Fat Joe for help with his return. The three rappers unite for LL's new single, "Saturday Night Special," in which he raps about code ethics and key players in the hustle. "The song's core message is one of trust and reciprocity in the hustle," a press release states.

Produced by Q-Tip, "Saturday Night Special" dropped alongside a black-and-white music video, filmed in Miami, which finds LL, Fat Joe and Rick Ross rapping their respective lyrics. It's the lead single from LL's 14th album, The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), and he says, "There's a lot more where this came from."

“‘Saturday Night Special’ is just the beginning,” LL said in a statement. "I’m hype for y'all to hear this new record. We’re doing this for the fans and for Hip-Hop culture.”

The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) is due out in the fall, marking LL's first album in over a decade. With help from Coors Light, he's giving fans a chance to preview the record via five exclusive listening experiences with some snacks and beverages provided by the beer company.

The listening experiences are scheduled as follows:

Friday, June 28 - Los Angeles

Wednesday, July 10 - Houston

Friday, July 12 - Chicago

Tuesday, July 16 - Atlanta

Friday, Aug. 2 - New York

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

