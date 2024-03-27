Baltimore Bridge collapses after it’s struck by a cargo ship, 6 presumed dead

Baltimore, MD — Wednesday Update:

Maryland Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday evening, they presume the six missing construction workers are presumably dead.

Search and rescue operations were suspended as of Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they are shifting their focus on recovery operations.

Original Story:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship, massive emergency response is underway for those in the water.

The cargo ship struck one of the bridge’s support beams at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cargo ship caught fire after the collision.

The cargo ship is registered in Singapore and was headed to Sri Lanka.

Baltimore City Fire officials say two people have been rescued so far, one is in serious condition at the hospital, and the other refused treatment.

Fire officials believe there may be at least six more people in the Patapsco River. They also said sonar has detected vehicles in the river.

Search and Rescue boats, and dive teams are in the water looking for survivors.

Officials at the Maryland Department of Transportation said, the FBI responded to investigate the collapse to see if there was any potential terrorism involved, in which they said there was not. Maryland DOT said the Port of Baltimore is temporarily closed.

DOT officials said the six unaccounted for are construction workers who were filling potholes on the bridge, prior to the collapse.

The bridge is approximately one-and-a-half miles long and is said to be a heavily traveled road, with the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-695.

The Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has declared a State of Emergency.

Watch the terrifying moments of the collapse below:

This is a developing story, follow for updates.

