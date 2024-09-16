DeSantis says Florida will also launch an investigation into Trump assassination attempt

‘Those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that may not be the best thing for this country.’

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — In a post on X on Sunday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis made know his plans for the State of Florida to conduct it’s own investigation to the circumstances surround the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at Lawton Chiles Elementary in Orlando on Monday, Governor DeSantis reiterated the state’s plans to investigate citing concerns with the federal governments ability to investigate itself.

“We do believe that there were multiple violations of state law,” said DeSantis, “we also believe there is a need to make sure that the truth about all of this comes out in a way that is credible.”

Governor DeSantis that more details on their plans will come out in the coming days.




Greg Rhodes

