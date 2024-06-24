Florida gas prices rise after reaching lows in multiple months, per AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — After hitting lows in multiple months, AAA reports Florida gas prices are on the rise.

The state average is currently at $3.35 per gallon, 11 cents higher than a week ago.

AAA said the price increase concludes a 26-day decrease in fuel costs.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season.”

Orlando’s average is currently at $3.34 per gallon, 15 cents higher than a week ago.

Image courtesy: AAA Orlando's Gas Prices 6.24.24 (Image courtesy: AAA)

To learn more, click here.





