Gas prices in Florida trickle downward after reaching new high in 2024, per AAA

Orlando, FL — Ever so slightly, gas prices in Florida trend downward.

The travel company, AAA said, after the state average set a new high in 2024 of $3.56 per gallon, Florida’s average has fallen 7 cents.

The state average is now at $3.49 per gallon, three cents higher than last week, and nine cents more than this time last year.

AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins said, “Gas prices took a step back late last week, but there’s still plenty of upward pressure in the fuel market.”

READ: Eye-opening report from AAA shows drowsy driving is the silent killer on our roads

AAA said some factors causing a rise in fuel cost is fuel demand in the spring, oil refineries conducting maintenance, switch to summer blend of gasoline, and geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Jenkins continued saying, “Although oil prices finished at a loss last week, there could still be another gas price hike on the way. We saw some big oil price gains during the past two weeks, and it can take a week or two before those adjustments move through the retail market.”

READ: AAA says “Hit the Brakes” on thinking Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking is foolproof

In Orlando, the average is at $3.47 per gallon, up four cents from a week ago.

To read more on Florida’s gas prices, click here.





© 2024 Cox Media Group