Governor Ron DeSantis announces major pay raise for Florida teachers

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

HIALEAH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on his commitment to approve a historic teacher salary funding increase of $1.25 billion in the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Governors office said, since 2019, Florida has invested over $4 billion for increases in teacher pay and raised starting teacher salaries by almost $10,000.

”Florida’s education system is number one in the nation, and we want to make sure good educators are attracted to Florida with attractive compensation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to have invested more than $4 billion for teacher pay increases since the beginning of my time in office, and I will continue to push for increased funding for Florida’s teachers.”

DeSantis still needs to sign the new budget, which takes effect on July 1st of this year.

During the press conference, the Governor said he would reprimand superintendents or school board members who tell teachers to not follow state laws in the classroom.

Watch full press conference below:

