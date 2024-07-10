Governor Ron DeSantis announces transportation projects to help ease congestion, including on I-4

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces ahead of schedule transportation projects in an effort to help ease congestion.

The Governor said these projects add road capacity and are essential in being able to handle the record growth and tourism.

“Unlike the federal government, under my leadership Florida’s Department of Transportation is focused solely on transportation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “That’s why our major transportation upgrades are fully funded and decades ahead of schedule. We listen to Floridians and meet their needs. Roads are not for politics.”

Florida’s transportation projects remain fully funded and ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/e531Dr3iYf — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2024

Governor DeSantis also announced the addition of a new lane on I-4, to be added next year, which will provide immediate congestion relief during and after the completion of other I-4 widening projects.

DeSantis was joined by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership and forward-thinking approach, we were empowered to look at even more ways to expedite critical infrastructure improvements along the I-4 corridor. Moving Florida Forward was already poised to benefit Floridians, and with the re-sequencing of construction and the additional auxiliary lanes, drivers will start to see relief at one of the most congested areas in the state by the end of 2025, not 2030 as previously planned,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Florida’s vision for infrastructure stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s insistence on prioritizing ideological and political agendas over building infrastructure. I’m happy to live in the Free State of Florida where all Floridians and visitors are free to drive what they want, when they want, and where they want.”

Watch full press conference:

Governor DeSantis Highlights Investments in Transportation and Announces Congestion Relief Projects https://t.co/waI8MTQvHE — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2024





