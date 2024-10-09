LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton slightly weakens to dangerous Category 4 storm

Hurricane Milton slightly weakens to dangerous Category 4 storm Meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 are tracking Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 are tracking Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

TIMELINE: Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton as it restrengthens to a Cat. 5 storm

7:56 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Milton has slightly weakened and is now a Category 4 storm.

Milton currently has maximum sustained winds around 155 mph and is moving northeast at 16 mph.

The storm is forecast to remain a strong Category 4 hurricane before making landfall around midnight.

7:38 a.m. update:

Orlando Health says its hospitals are open and ready to treat the Central Florida community.

The hospital said it continues to monitor Hurricane Milton and prioritizes the safety of patients, their families, and its employees.

Orlando Health said some facilities will have altered hours due to Hurricane Milton. All emergency rooms will remain open until local authorities deem it unsafe to travel in the area.

Orlando Health physician and outpatient offices are closing at noon on Wednesday. Appointments for office visits scheduled after Oct. 9 at noon will be suspended and rescheduled.

Elective surgeries and procedures at hospital-based and ambulatory surgery center locations scheduled to start after noon on Wednesday, will be suspended and rescheduled.

Officials said normal operations are expected to resume Friday morning based on damage left behind from the storm.

Hurricane safety: 16 tips that could save your life during a storm

6:48 a.m. update:

Channel 9 meteorologist Biran Shields is breaking down the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Hurricane Milton will be one of the most significant weather events we’ve had in Central Florida,” Shields said. “Hurricane impacts will be extensive.”

Shields believes that Milton could be stronger than previously forecasted as it moved over Central Florida.

Milton could be a Category 2 storm with wind gusts around 90 to 100 mph.

The storm will bring widespread tree damage and a major concern will be trees and large branches falling onto cars and homes.

The timing of the storm’s landfall should be around midnight near Anna Maria Island or Sarasota.

5:58 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to share the latest details on Florida’s preparations for Hurricane Milton.

The governor will speak around 9:30 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida will join DeSantis at the event.

WFTV will have live coverage of DeSantis’ news conference on Channel 9 and wftv.com.

5:08 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Milton remains a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm.

Milton currently has maximum sustained winds around 160 mph and is moving northeast at 14 mph.

Current forecast models show Milton making landfall in Manatee County as a powerful Category 4 hurricane around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Tracks for the storm have shifted slightly to the north, according to NHC’s 5 a.m. update.

Milton could remain a Category 2 storm as it moves over Central Florida on Thursday morning.

2 a.m. update:

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the biggest thing to watch is the intensity on Wednesday.

Hurricane preps should be done. Be where you need to be for this hurricane by noon today.

Milton remains a powerful Category 5 hurricane as it moves toward Florida.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Milton will be an intense Category 5 major hurricane with winds of 160 mph.

Milton is expected to weaken some as it approaches the state on Wednesday, but it is highly likely it will be a major hurricane at landfall.

The updated track shows Milton making landfall somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Suncoast early Thursday morning. It is then expected to track across Central Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Read: Which Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations?

A portion of the West Coast is likely to experience a major hurricane strike. Catastrophic storm surges, hurricane-force winds, and flooding rains are all likely.

Milton will have significant impacts on Central Florida. Hurricane-force winds over 74 mph, flooding rainfall of 8-14 inches, and a few tornadoes are becoming likely.

