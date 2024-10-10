LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton weakens to Cat. 1 storm, some flash flood warnings issued

Hurricane Milton weakens to Cat. 1 storm, some flash flood warnings issued Meteorologist David Heckard said Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues to severely impact much of Central Florida. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 are tracking Milton as it passes through Florida.

See the latest updates below:

4:24 a.m. update:

Hurricane Milton continues to produce strong winds across Central Florida.

The center of the hurricane is near Cape Canaveral and will soon move off the east coast.

Milton has maximum sustained winds around 90 mph and is moving east-northeast at 16 mph.

1:30 p.m. update

Flash flood warning extended for parts of Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia Counties until 6 a.m.

1 a.m. update:

Meteorologist David Heckard said Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues to severely impact much of Central Florida.

In the last hour, an 86 mph gust was recorded at Orlando International Airport, and an 85 mph gust at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Hurricane-force wind gusts and flooding rains will continue across much of the area.

The worst weather in Metro Orlando will be between now and 4 a.m., with the worst weather continuing across the east coast of Florida through Thursday.

Flash Flooding remains a major concern for the next few hours, with 8-14″ of rain likely.

Previous story:

Meteorologist David Heckard said Milton continues to produce intense winds and flooding rains across Central Florida.

TIMELINE: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Siesta Key, barrels through Central Florida

Sixty-70 mph wind gusts have now overspread to the majority of the area, and wind gusts will continue to increase.

The worst weather in Metro Orlando looks to be between now and 4 am, with the worst weather continuing across the east coast of Florida through of the day Thursday.

Hurricane Milton passes through Central Florida, multiple flash flood warnings issued Milton continues to produce intense winds and flooding rains across Central Florida. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Flash flooding remains a major concern the next few hours, with 8-14″ of rain likely.

If you lose power, you can listen with Channel 9 storm coverage of WDBO AM 580 and 107.3 FM.

