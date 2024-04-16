MCO’s Terminal C wins “Best Overall Concessions” award

ORLANDO, Fla. — Terminal C, at Orlando International Airport, has been a game-changer for those traveling to and from Orlando.

From short security lines to many attractions, Terminal C has been a major success for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA).

With over 24 food and beverage options, that include national brands and local concepts, innovative shopping options and is home to the Plaza Premium Lounge, Terminal C offers a dynamic set-up for travelers.

READ: Orlando International Airport (MCO) wins Routes Americas top award at annual meeting

With all those accommodations, Terminal C has won the “Best Overall Concessions Program” among large airports by Airport Experience News (AXN).

The award recognizes excellence in airport concessions throughout North America and was presented during the 2024 AXN Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Image courtesy: GOAA Terminal C wins “Best Overall Concessions Program” among large airports by Airport Experience News (AXN). (Image courtesy: GOAA)

“Our Concessions team oversaw a program that pushed the boundaries, and this recognition from AXN applauds our commitment to provide customers a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA).

“Terminal C passengers can experience the flavor of Central Florida in food and drinks as well as shopping at theme park stores that feature unique, direct access to the best souvenirs in Orlando.”

READ: GOAA approves proposal for Parking Guidance System at MCO to reduce parking time at the airport

Airport officials said featuring local concepts in Terminal C was a main goal of their concession program, which helped build strong relationships between the GOAA and Central Florida’s small business community.

READ ME: Orlando International Airport sets record with busiest day ever amid Spring Break

© 2024 Cox Media Group