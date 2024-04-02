Orange County School Board, Classroom Teachers Association votes to ratify ‘historic’ raise

The Orange County School Board and Classroom Teachers Association voted Monday to ratify a salary increase for teachers.

Orange County Public Schools

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orange County Public School officials said, it passed with a resounding 99.5% “yes” vote.

A record of 7,123 ballots were casted, with only 35 voting “no.”

“It is exciting to see our teachers decisively voted to ratify their contract,” said Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent, Orange County Public Schools. “With this vote, our hard-working teachers have guaranteed their well-deserved raises.”

OCPS officials said, the “historic” 9% raise will be paid to teachers retroactively to the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Salary increases and retro pay will be sent out beginning on April 10th.

OCPS’s health insurance proposal will be implemented at beginning of the 2024-25 school year. However, the district is set to provide a premium discount for the 2024-25 school year, totaling $4.4 million.

This is a developing story, follow for updates.

