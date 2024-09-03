Orlando named 2024′s top retirement destination by WalletHub

Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to retire and currently live in the City Beautiful, WalletHub says there is no reason to leave.

After releasing its report on the Best & Worst Places to Retire in 2024, the personal-finance website ranked Orlando number one on it’s list.

The WalletHub report compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 different categories including affordability, quality of life, health care and recreational activities.

Orlando ranked ninth in affordability, and 16th in recreational activates.

READ: Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

Other Orlando Rankings:

78th – Adjusted Cost of Living

– Adjusted Cost of Living 16th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

– Annual Cost of In-Home Services 93rd – % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older 39th – Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita

– Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita 22nd – Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita

– Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita 49th – ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking

– ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking 21st – Museums per Capita

READ: Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday is underway in Florida

Orlando triumphed other popular retirement cities in Florida including Miami(second),Tampa (fourth), and Fort Lauderdale (fifth).

Click here to read more.

© 2024 Cox Media Group