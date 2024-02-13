Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announces deployment of “Keeping Our Seniors Safe” initiative

Osceola County, FL — Sheriff Marcos Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announce, “Keeping Our Seniors Safe,” to help engage with and address the needs of the senior community.

In an interview with Orlando’s Morning News host, Scott Anez, Sheriff Lopez said, “they gave and sacrificed so much for us to be here now, this is the little bit we can do to give them education and hopefully keep them a little bit safer.”

The initiative is said to educate and recruit the public to join programs such as Project Lifesaver or Project E.A.S.E: Emergency Access Safe Entry.

The deployment is planned for different assisted living communities, allowing residents to interact with deputies and learn about safety initiatives and agency programs.

“Through this initiative, we aim to enhance awareness, provide education, and implement proactive measures tailored specifically to the needs of our senior population. I encourage all residents to join us in our efforts to prioritize the safety and well-being of our seniors.”, said Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Event dates below:

