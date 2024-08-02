See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD THE WFTV NEWS & WEATHER APPS
Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.
Read: Local Tracking Invest 97L: Tropical wave has a 70% chance of formation
Seminole County
Seminole County is opening sandbag operations on Friday, Aug. 2, for residents to prepare for heavy rain this weekend.
Empty bags and sand will be available.
Residents should bring their own shovels and someone to help them with filling and loading.
The county will operate at this location:
Boombah Sports Complex
- 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford
- From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2
Read: Hurricane watch vs. warning? Remembering the difference is a piece of pie
Altamonte Springs
Eastmonte Park
- 830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs
- Open Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Self-service, park rangers are on site to help
Westmonte Recreation Center
- 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs
- Open Friday, Aug. 2–Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Self-service, park rangers are on site to help
Sanford
Sanford Public Works
- 800 Fulton Street, Sanford
- 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2
- Unstaffed, self-service
Winter Springs
Central Winds Park
- 1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs
- 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2
- Unstaffed, self-service
Volusia County
Deltona
Festival Park
- 191 Howland Boulevard Deltona, FL 32738
- Date - Friday, August 2, 2024
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2
City will provide:
- 10 free sandbags per household
- Sand
*Residents are encouraged to bring shovels and, if possible, a helper to assist.
Check back to this story for updates.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group