Things to do: Art in Bloom, Boat Show, Spring Fiesta & more events in Central Florida this weekend

Spring is in the air this weekend in Central Florida.

Orlando skyline Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, Florida. (Nick Papantonis)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

On Friday, April 5th, & Saturday, April 6th, the Orlando Solar Bears clash with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Kia Center.

Game-time on both nights is 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears won 3-0. The Solar Bears won 3-0. (WFTV)

On Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th, the Orlando Boat Show goes on at the Orange County Convention Center.

Orlando Boat Show

On Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th, Art in Bloom returns at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Floral art returns to the Orlando Museum of Art The Art in Bloom returns to the Orlando Museum of Art from April 5 through 7. (JulietRomeo)

On Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, enjoy the 35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Fiesta in the Park 2024

On Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, Spring Fever in the Garden goes on in downtown historic Winter Garden.

Downtown Winter Garden (Downtown Winter Garden)

On Sunday, April 7th, enjoy Family Fun Day at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 1 to 5 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Boxi Park Lake Nona

On Sunday, April 7th, the Orlando Magic battle the Chicago Bulls at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 6 p.m.

Orlando Magic Orlando Magic team on court at the Kia Center. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

