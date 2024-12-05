Things to do in central Florida this weekend

Fun events for everyone!

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater

On Sunday, Dec. 8th

K92.3's Jingle Jam

2024 Tree Lighting Celebration at Lake Eola

On Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Lake Eola Christmas tree lighting Lake Eola's Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place Friday. (Nick Papantonis)

Art Adventures: Lighted Holiday Shadow Box Orlando Museum of art

On Friday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

FAMILY FUN!! A Little Mean and Green at Painting with a Twist

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30p.m.

Orlando MimosaNChill Festival at Wall Street

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 - 9p.m.

Merry Little Christmas at LGBT+ Center Orlando

On Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6:30 - 8pm

“Wallen Out” at the Stagger Inn Featuring the 7 Summers Morgan Wallen Tribute Band

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 - 11p.m.

Winter on the Avenue in Central Park, Winter Park

On Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:00- 9:00 p.m.

7th Annual Orlando Korea Festival

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phoenix Suns Vs. Orlando Magic at the Kia Center

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Florida Underground Fest 5 at Will’s Pub

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

