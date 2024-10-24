Things to do in central florida this weekend

Drink up at the Orlando Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl
On Saturday from 4- 11 pm at Elixir Kitchen and Bar
Have a wild time at Boo at the Zoo
Saturday and Sunday From 10 am- 3pm at the Brevard Zoo
Have a terror-ific time at SeaWorld Spooktacular
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday during park hours at SeaWorld
Have a pawsome time with your furry friends at the Howl- O- Ween Walk-a-thon
At Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte Saturday from 9- noon
Lift your Halloween spirits at Mickey’s Not- So- Scary Halloween Party
At Magic Kingdom Park on Friday and Sunday from 7pm- midnight
Ball out at the Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets game
At the Kia Center on Friday at 7pm
Kick off the weekend at the UCF vs. BYU homecoming weekend game
On Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium at 3:30pm
Get spooked at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights
On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Universal Orlando from 6:30-2am
Fall in love with fall at the Fall Festival
At Assembly Farms on Friday from 6:30-9:30
Check out some discounted masterpieces at the Goblin Market
At the Oviedo mall on Sunday from 1- 6pm
Paint pumpkins and enjoy drinks at Orlando Creators pumpkin painting experience
At JoJo’s Pumpkin Patch on Friday at 7pm
