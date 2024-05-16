Things to do: International Film Fest, Gatorpalooza, Orlando Book Festival, & more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The middle of May offers plenty to do across Central Florida this weekend.

On Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th, the 2024 Orlando International Film Festival goes on at UCF’s Nicholson School of Communications and Media.

Image courtesy: Orlando International Film Festival Image courtesy: Orlando International Film Festival (Image courtesy: Orlando International Film Festival)

On Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th, it’s the final weekend to enjoy Seaworld Orlando’s Seven Seas Festival during park hours.

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival logo

On Friday, May 17th, take part in the 28th annual Wine Quest at Caribe Royale Orlando from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, through Sunday, May 19th, enjoy Gatorpalooza Fun Fest at Gatorland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gatorpalooza returns to Gatorland, featuring wild animals, family fun and a ‘Florida Man Challenge’

On Saturday, May 18th, it’s Community Day at the Central Florida Railroad Museum in Winter Garden from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Image courtesy: Central Florida Railroad Museum Image courtesy: Central Florida Railroad Museum (Image courtesy: Central Florida Railroad Museum)

On Saturday, May 18th, the Orlando Book Festival goes on at the Orlando Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, take part in the Run Nona 5k & Nemours Kids’ Run starting at the Lake Nona Town Center.

The race begins at 6:15 p.m.

Run Nona 5K

