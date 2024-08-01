Things to do: Monster Jam, Leagues Cup, Lake Nona Live: Summer Nights, & more happening this weekend

The first weekend in August offers plenty to do in Central Florida.

Monster Jam

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first weekend in August offers plenty to do in Central Florida.

On Friday, August 2nd, through Sunday, August 4th, its Aviation Weekend at Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

On Friday, August 2nd, through Sunday, August 4th, Shrek the Musical JR. will be on display at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

Times vary by date.

Image courtesy: Garden Theatre (Garden Theatre)

Beginning on Friday, August 2nd, through December 8th, Bank of America cardholders will be able to enjoy ‘Museum on Us’ at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Every Saturday, now through August 31st, Lake Nona Live: Summer Nights goes on at the Lake Nona Town Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

Image courtesy: Lake Nona Town Center (Lake Nona Town Center)

On Saturday, August 3rd, Hourglass Brewing is celebrating it’s 12th anniversary with it’s Against All Odds Beer Festival in Longwood.

Image courtesy: Hourglass Brewing (Hourglass Brewing)

On Saturday, August 3rd & Sunday, August 4th, Monster Jam returns to Orlando and will be held at the Kia Center.

Times vary by date.

Monster Jam

On Sunday, August 4th, Orlando City SC will battle Atletico de San Luis in the 2024 Leagues Cup at Inter&Co Stadium.

Game-time is 8 p.m.

Orlando City SC Orlando City SC's attendance is on the rise. (Shown: Fans prepare to enter Inter&Co Stadium in downtown Orlando.) (OBJ)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!