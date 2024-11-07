Veterans day is Monday November 11th.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 am- 5pm Orange County Regional History Center is inviting veterans and active military members to join them at the museum for a free visit. Click here for more information.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11:00am- 1:00 pm in downtown Orlando, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council will host the 25th annual city of Orlando Veterans Day Parade. Click here for more information.
On Monday, Nov. 11 from 5-9pm at Lake Nona town center, Home of the Brave Veterans Day Event will be a night of remembrance and gratitude with singers and local elected officials. Click here for more information
On Saturday, Nov. 9, Sunday, Nov.10, and Monday, Nov. 11, All veterans and active military will receive free admission to the Central Florida Zoo. Click here for more information.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, from noon-4pm, Windermere Town Hall is hosting a car show with food trucks and live music from to honor all who served. Click here for more information or to register our car for the show.
On Saturday from 9:30- 11pm, In Kissimmee at Celebration Lakeside Park enjoy the Veterans all day parade. Click here for more information.
On Friday, Nov. 8, at 9:15 am at Mount Dora Christian Academy, students will celebrate veterans by hosting their annual Veterans Day parade. Click here for details.
On Monday, Nov. 11,at 11am, celebrate at Kit Land Nelson Park and enjoy food and drinks at the Apopka Community Center. Click here for more information.
On Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at at the Winter Park Community Center Ruby Ball Amphitheater, The City of Winter Park will host its 14th Veterans Day Celebration. Click here for details.
