Mariah Carey is all of us as she complains about overhead lighting on 'Las Culturistas' podcast

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey is famous for having a preferred "side" when she's being photographed or filmed, but in an upcoming episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, she goes into great detail about what kind of lighting she prefers — or rather, doesn't prefer.

"I can't with the overhead lighting," she says in the clip. "Why do they do it to us? Why? And I shouldn't even say 'us' because it's not us, it's me. I'm the one who's the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gyms — not that I go to the gym, but I'm just saying."

“It’s hideous lighting,” she continues. When Bowen suggests "the sun" is better, Mariah responds, “The sun is OK if it’s at sunset. And then I will gladly go outside and put a little hat on or whatever and that’ll be pretty because the sunlight's caressing your skin.”

“But it’s bad for you, so you have to be careful," Carey adds. "But overhead lighting — I don’t think so, honey.”

“Please stop it. Everywhere I go, shut the lights,” she added. “Turn them out. I don’t want to see them no more. No more, baby. Overhead lighting — it makes me sick.”

Mariah's comments came as part of a feature on the podcast called "I don't think so, honey," where a guest is given one minute to rant about something that bothers them.

The full episode drops on Oct. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

