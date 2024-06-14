Mariah Carey releases 25th anniversary deluxe edition of 'Rainbow'

George Holz

By Mary Pat Thompson

Mariah Carey has released a deluxe edition of her album Rainbow in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Just in time to celebrate Pride Month, Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition, is available now digitally. It's filled with unreleased bonus tracks, as well as fan-favorite songs and live performances.

This version of the album contains a new recording of "Rainbow's End," as well as two new remixes of the track by Jermaine Dupri and David Morales.

A physical two-LP rainbow picture disc set of the album will be available on Oct. 18, but you can preorder the vinyl now.

Along with the expanded edition of the album, Mariah is releasing a set of Rainbow Pride merch. The exclusive collection includes T-shirts, a hoodie, a bedazzled denim jacket and a pink hat. It's available to purchase on Mariah's Amazon Music shop.

