Mary J. Blige says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor has "been a long time coming"

After more than three decades in the entertainment industry, Mary J. Blige will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday. At a plaque dedication ceremony ahead of the event, she thanked the foundation for the recognition, which she says was long overdue.

"Thank you so much to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this amazing, huge — I mean, this honor is above me," she said. "Thank you so much. It's been a long time coming, and my fans know what I mean. But we came. We saw. We conquered. We're here. Thank you so much. Love you. Love you. Love you. Thank you."

She'll join the Hall of Fame alongside 2024 class members Dionne Warwick, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

Mary has been in state of gratitude for her fans and their support, so much so she named her upcoming album Gratitude. It drops Nov. 15. Ahead of the RRHOF ceremony, she released a single from the project titled "You Ain't The Only One." Its video will premiere Monday on MTV and BET.

Blige has also planned The For My Fans Tour to show how grateful she is for her fans.

