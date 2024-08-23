Maxwell's the latest to perform on 'Tiny Desk'

Another NPR Tiny Desk episode dropped, and this one features the sounds of Maxwell.

Like other Tiny Desk performers, the singer was backed by a live band and a team of talented background vocalists as he went through some of his hits, all while experiencing some nerves.

"This is where real music can't lie. You cannot lie here," Maxwell said. Among the songs he performed were his most recent single, "Simple Beautiful," as well as classics "Bad Habits," "Lifetime,"

"Pretty Wings" and the final song, "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)."

If Maxwell's performance piques your interest, he has a few more in store. He's launching his Serenade 2024 North American Tour on Sept. 14, which travels to 25 cities before it wraps. Jazmine Sullivan and October London are joining him on the trek.

