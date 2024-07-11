Meagan Good on why she recommended Cory Hardict for 'Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black'

Meagan Good is back on the big screen in Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black, premiering Thursday on Prime Video. She stars alongside Cory Hardrict, who she recommended to Tyler Perry for the role.

"I think that Cory has done such a beautiful job of just being a husband, being a father, and I think that that has taken [priority]," she tells ABC Audio. "So, in this season that I can relate to some degree, I just want to see him win because I know how good he is and I know, not just how good and talented he is, but I know how good his heart is and how good of a person he is and how much he loves the craft. So, I was like, 'OK, take a peek because I think he's fantastic.'"

Cory plays Dallas in the film, husband to Meagan's Ava, a young bank professional who is fighting to make their toxic relationship work despite Dallas' desire to get a divorce. Meagan says the role was "therapeutic" considering she experienced a divorce in real life.

"I'm in a situation where me and my ex are friends, and there's mutual respect and mutual love and mutual desire for the other one to be well and to win," she says. "But you still have the aspect of going through the divorce ... and just the trauma and the pain, and the process and the healing." She adds she has learned she has "to be excited" about what God has allowed and notes she wants to "choose life and live more abundantly," as Ava did.

Meagan also described what she considers signs of a toxic relationship: when the person is not being themself, how they interact with the other person and if they're unhappy.

