Megan Thee Stallion, MoneyBagg Yo among features on GloRilla's upcoming mixtape

GloRilla has tapped a few artists to help with her Ehhthang, Ehhthang mixtape, dropping Friday, April 5. According to a recently unveiled track list shared to her Instagram, the project includes collaborations with MoneyBagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion and Finesse 2 Tymes.

Moneybagg is featured on the #2 track, "All Dere," while Finesse appears on track nine, "Finesse Da Glo." Meanwhile, Meg and Glo collab on the fourth song off the mixtape, "Wanna Be," which they both teased on Instagram Tuesday.

"Too thick...We getting activated," Meg captioned the video, which starts with them in their comfortable and casual studio looks. The clip then transitions into the girls glammed up in their two-piece outfits, with the song playing in the background. The track seemingly samples Soulja Boy's smash hit "Pretty Boy Swag."

"Yall ready for our thick a**??????" Glo posted in her own caption to the video. The track comes out alongside the EP on Friday.

GloRilla will also collab with Megan on the Hot Girl Summer tour, where she will perform in select cities as a special guest. The trek kicks off in May and will hit 31 cities before wrapping with the Broccoli City Festival on July 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.