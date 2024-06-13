Megan Thee Stallion says she loves the bond she and GloRilla have built on Hot Girl Summer tour

It's been about a month since Megan Thee Stallion started her Hot Girl Summer tour, but she's grateful for the bond she and supporting act GloRilla have already formed.

In a reflective Instagram post shared Wednesday about the tour, she wrote, "I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me."

Glo responded in the comments section, writing, “luv you 4L Meg I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you."

"I wouldn’t have had it no other way," she continued. "I can’t wait for dem to hear dat hot s*** ahhhh so excited!”

Meg also expressed gratitude to her dancers for going hard at every show with aching bodies and without complaints, and announced that her dog Foe "is a Daddy." She then left a message to the Hotties, in which she notes she's a fan of the flowers and signs they bring to her shows.

"Yall keep me so motivated and happy you just don’t even know!" she wrote. "I look out in the crowd and see yalls signs and I burst out laughing keep the signs coming."

"THEE FLOWERS I LOVE THE FLOWERS! Thee hotties make me feel like I have the biggest family in the world and I’m grateful," added Meg, who also made a point to call out haters who "questioned if I was an arena artist."

Meg acknowledged that she has "more people to thank and more moments to make" but said, "I LOVE EVERYONE who has been making this tour amazing so far !"

Her next shows are in Texas, Thursday in Austin, and Friday and Saturday in Houston.

Meg will be on Celebrity Family Feud July 9.

