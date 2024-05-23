Metro Boomin says he's "cookin' up" for The Weeknd's new album: "A lot of people gonna be real pleased

Metro Boomin and frequent collaborator The Weeknd are at it again. In an interview with RapCaviar, Metro revealed that they're currently working on the singer's upcoming album.

"Me and him working on a lot of stuff. You know, we cookin' up for his new album," he says in the clip, shared to RapCaviar's Instagram. "A lot of people gonna be real pleased and even more happier."

Metro and The Weeknd's working relationship started in 2016, with their latest projects being the Future-assisted songs "All To Myself" and "Always Be My Fault" from the We Still Don't Trust You album.

Reflecting on their relationship over the years, Metro says, "The songs we did with The Weeknd, frequent collaborator of mine. ‘Low Life’ was the beginning of our journey, to now, which was with Future."

"I feel like it was just a full circle moment for him to appear between the two albums (We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You), like four times?" he continues. "That's big. That's family."

