Metro Boomin's first issue of comic book series coming Thursday

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Metro Boomin's list of accomplishments has just gotten longer, as he's launching the inaugural issue of his comic book series, The Metroversetitled The Rise. In it, he stars as himself and is seen fighting against an evil media mogul and system aiming to strip artists of their autonomy.

"It's a dream come true to have my own comic book on shelves," Metro Boomin tells Rolling Stone.

Those in the LA area can get their copies of The Metroverse's first issue Thursday during a special pop-up at Complex LA from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. PT, while others can order a copy online at Metroverse.Media. Only 4,000 print copies will be available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!