Metro Boomin's first issue of comic book series coming Thursday

Metro Boomin's list of accomplishments has just gotten longer, as he's launching the inaugural issue of his comic book series, The Metroverse, titled The Rise. In it, he stars as himself and is seen fighting against an evil media mogul and system aiming to strip artists of their autonomy.

"It's a dream come true to have my own comic book on shelves," Metro Boomin tells Rolling Stone.

Those in the LA area can get their copies of The Metroverse's first issue Thursday during a special pop-up at Complex LA from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. PT, while others can order a copy online at Metroverse.Media. Only 4,000 print copies will be available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.