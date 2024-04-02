Michael Jordan, Oprah, Jay-Z among 'Forbes'' 2024 billionaires list

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Forbes has revealed this year's World Billionaire's List, and among the billionaires are Michael Jordan, Oprah, Jay-Z and Tyler Perry.

Michael, with a net worth of $3.2 billion, earned over $1.8 billion from partnerships, including his Nike’s Jordan brand. After buying the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for $175 million in 2010, he sold the team in August for $3 billion.

Oprah, who became the first Black female billionaire in 2003, follows behind with a net worth of $2.8 billion. She's made investments in real estate, and has grown her media and business empire, which includes her own production company.

Jay-Z's net worth is $2.5 billion, which excludes wife Beyoncé's fortune. The entrepreneur aka hip-hop's first billionaire owns stakes in Block and Uber. He sold his stake in champagne brand Armand de Brignac and cognac label D'Usse for nearly $300 million and $750 million, respectively.

Tyler Perry has earned over $1 billion in pretax earnings from acting and putting together TV shows, movies and more. He has a net worth of $1.4 billion, the same as that of Rihanna, who has stakes in her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Tiger Woods, with $1.3 billion, has earned billions of dollars from his career as a golfer, most of which came from endorsements, including a nearly 30-year partnership with Nike.

Also on the list are LeBron James and Magic Johnson; they both have a net worth of $1.2 billion.

