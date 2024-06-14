Moneybagg Yo speaks now on new album

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Moneybagg Yo is out with his newly released album, Speak Now. It boasts 17 tracks, featuring collaborations with Chris Brown, Lil Durk, country star Morgan Wallen and more.

Chris appears on the #8 song "Drunk Off U." Durk joins on "Gangsta Relate," a track that sees Bagg "exploring the hard knocks that helped shape" him, per a press release, and Bagg and Morgan team for "Whiskey Whiskey," "a southern hip-hop/country hybrid about drowning sorrows."

Also on the album is the club-ready anthem "Taboo Miami," accompanied by a brand-new video. The clip, directed by Frankie, sees Bagg partying in different clubs in the Miami area and is now available on YouTube.

SPEAK NOW's full track list can be found below:

"ALL YEAR"
"SPEAK"
"P RUN"
"TRYNA MAKE SURE"
"TABOO MIAMI"
"FIREPLACE"
"I FEEL IT"
"DRUNK OFF U" feat. Chris Brown
"BUSSIN" feat. Rob49
"TIC TAC TOE"
"GANGSTA RELATE" feat. Lil Durk
"PLAY DA FOOL"
"RICH VIKING"
"ON DET" feat. YTB Fatt
"WHISKEY WHISKEY" feat. Morgan Wallen
"AW SH_T"
"GO GHO$T" feat. Kevo Muney

