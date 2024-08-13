Music Notes: Nelly, Janet Jackson, Halle Bailey and more

-- Days after his arrest, Nelly surprised fans at MGK Day with a performance of some of his biggest hits, including "Air Force Ones" and "Grillz."

"The first concert I ever went to, you were opening up for Destiny's Child," MGK said onstage to Nelly, per HotNewHipHop. "And you played 'Ride wit Me' and money came from the ceiling with your face on it. And I was in fifth grade so I picked it up and thought it was real."

"You don't know what you mean to me in this journey," he continued. "It's so inspiring, thank you for coming." Nelly later wrote "I hit the jackpot with MGK" on his IG Story. "No arrest, just good vibes."

-- During an appearance on BBC's Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Janet Jackson revealed she's related to Stevie Wonder and Tracy Chapman, who are both cousins on her mother's side. Samuel L. Jackson is her cousin, too.

-- Halle Bailey joined boyfriend DDG on a new version of his song "If I Want You," marking their first official collaboration. The original appeared on the deluxe edition of DDG's It's Not Me It's You.

-- While in Brooklyn Thursday for the Out Of This World Tour with Missy Elliott and Ciara, Busta Rhymes performed "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)" for the first time alongside LL COOL J.

“FIRST AND FOREMOST RIP TO #CRAIGMACK AND #THENOTORIOUSBIG!! WHEN I TELL YOU THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP, WE DON’T STOP THIS IS ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF EXACTLY THAT!!!” he captioned footage of the performance. “SINCE 1995 WHEN THE RMX CAME OUT TONIGHT IN BROOKLYN AT THE @barclayscenter TONIGHT 29YRS IN THE MAKING!! IF YOU MISSED THIS YOU PLAYED YOURSELF!!”

