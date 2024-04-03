Nas is sitting with his thoughts in new music video

It hasn't yet been two full weeks since Nas released his music video for "I Love This Feeling," but he's already on to the next one. His new visual is for another Magic 3 cut titled "Sitting With My Thoughts."

The Leff-directed clip sees Nas rapping on his couch, from the seats of a venue and while getting a haircut, and features other behind-the-scenes footage from his NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul. Method Man and former NBA player Metta World Peace make cameos.

"Sitting With My Thoughts" is one of 15 tracks on Magic 3, Nas' sixth album with Hit-Boy in the last three years and the final installment of the Magic series.

Nas is scheduled to perform at the Lovers & Friends festival in May and the Roots Picnic in June, among other events in 2024.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

