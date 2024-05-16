2024 NFL 'Sunday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games this season

“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
Week 1Sept. 8, 2024Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Week 2Sept. 15, 2024Chicago Bears at Houstona Texans
Week 3Sept. 22, 2024Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Week 4Sept. 29, 2024Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Week 5Oct. 6, 2024Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6Oct. 13, 2024Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
Week 7Oct. 20, 2024New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 8Oct. 27, 2024Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Week 9Nov. 3, 2024Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10Nov. 10, 2024Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Week 11Nov. 17, 2024Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Week 12Nov. 24, 2024Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13Dec. 1, 2024San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 8, 2024Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15Dec. 15, 2024Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 16Dec. 22, 2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17Dec. 29, 2024Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
Week 18Jan. 5, 2025TBA