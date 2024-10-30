Cowboys' Trevon Diggs apologizes to reporter for heated confrontation over social media post after loss to 49ers

Trevon Diggs and Mike Leslie are all good.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback and the WFAA reporter cleared the air on Wednesday after a heated confrontation outside the locker room at Levi's Stadium following the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

And, naturally, Diggs showed up with a special gift for Leslie to help put the incident behind them.

Cowboys PR informed me that the video violated their social media policy, so here’s some pictures instead. pic.twitter.com/9N7Wxs4lvh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 30, 2024

Diggs, shortly after the 49ers beat the Cowboys 30-24 on Sunday night, came out of the locker room to confront Leslie over a post he published on social media during the game. Diggs must've seen the post almost immediately upon entering the locker room, as he was still in his pads when he stormed out.

The issue stemmed from a big reception by 49ers tight end George Kittle during the game. Diggs, who was defending elsewhere on the play, didn’t seem to notice Kittle and inadvertently cleared a path for him to the 1-yard line.

Leslie asked what Diggs was doing on the play in his post, which set Diggs off.

“Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?” Diggs angrily asked Leslie in front of a crowd of other reporters near their locker room door. “That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”

“We can talk about it more,” Leslie replied.

“We can talk about deez nuts,” Diggs yelled back before walking back to the locker room.

Trevon Diggs came out of the locker room before the media was welcomed inside to say something to @MikeLeslieWFAA about this tweet. https://t.co/1ppFoUcoaa pic.twitter.com/JqYSDUSGyg — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 28, 2024

Diggs later said on Micah Parsons’ podcast that he “let my emotions get the best of me” in that moment, and that he was hit with “a lot of emotions” after that game.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the incident on Tuesday, too.

"I think we have to be better in those moments. I always talk about staying on a high road," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "That's part of our responsibility in this business. But I'm not ignorant or naive to the fact that this generation, that's part of the world they live in, the social media world. You have to manage that. That's part of being a professional athlete and that's part of representing this organization properly."

Diggs had five total tackles in the loss to the 49ers, which marked his best output in a game in over a month. He has 23 tackles and one interception this season. The Cowboys now hold a 3-4 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

While there are plenty of issues that the Cowboys need to address if they are going to get their season back on track, Diggs’ relationship with Leslie and the rest of the local media covering the team appears to be in a good place once again.