Fantasy football rankings for the 2024 season

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during pregame warmups before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

We're still a few months out from the 2024 NFL regular season, but football fans and fantasy players alike would agree: it's never too early to start prepping.

So, with the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency in the rearview, our fantasy football analysts have laid out their initial draft rankings for every position!

Christian McCaffrey, coming off another incredible season, is poised to be the No. 1 fantasy draft pick yet again.

But what will happen in drafts after him? Will there be more wide receivers than ever in the first round, or will some young running backs crash the party?

Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal their rankings to help you draft the best teams possible!

powered by FantasyPros

Make sure you keep it locked here all offseason and draft season as we'll be updating our rankings all the time!