Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker attacked LGBTQ rights and said women grads were excited about marriage and kids. Here's what social media said.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Butker railed against Pride month along with President Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his stance on abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

People online are reacting after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a speech last weekend at a college commencement ceremony in which he spoke about his duty to be "unapologetically Catholic," and cited abortion, surrogacy, IVF and "a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media."

While the recent Super Bowl champion, a teammate of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, claimed to be telling “hard truths,” his statements have come off to many as homophobic and misogynistic.

🧑‍🎓 What happened

On May 11, Butker, the 28-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion, addressed graduates at the commencement of Benedictine College, a Catholic college in Atchison, Kan.

During his 20-minute speech, he railed against President Biden, LGBTQ rights, the “tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and assumed the majority of women graduates were “excited” about the prospect of marriage and having children.

In his speech, Butker called Biden, who is also Catholic, “delusional” for his support of women’s reproductive rights.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people that it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” said Butker.

Butker then wove in “glaring” commonalities between Biden and “people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.”

“They are all Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

One of the moments that has drawn considerable pushback happened when Butker singled out women in his speech, addressing what he called “the most diabolic lies” told to them.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.

Butker then mentioned his wife, Isabelle, saying that her “life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother.”

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” Butker said, his voice breaking.

Butker even went on to directly quote Swift, who he called his “teammate’s girlfriend,” and also referenced Catholic saint Josemaría Escrivá’s teaching about the divine order and how priests shouldn’t seek praise from their parishioners.

📲 Social media fallout

One recent graduate of Benedictine’s 2024 class slammed Butker’s speech as “horrible.” This graduate posted a video on X describing the mixed reactions during his speech. She said while Butker received a standing ovation from the audience, she and a few other women stayed seated.

"Did he just come here to speak about politics and his views on women? That's all you got for a graduation commencement speech? … It definitely made graduation feel a little less special knowing I had to sit through that and get told I'm nothing but a homemaker," @Ms_LilShadow.

One Swiftie took to social media to call Butker an “anti-hero.”

"Taylor, please leave the NFL and these football players behind. You and your brand are too good for this. Please live your truth and remember that it's not all about the money. The real ones will stay," wrote @thatsthefunofme.

"If anyone could hold the @NFL, @Chiefs, and Butker accountable for misogynistic speeches, it's the #Swifties. We generated millions of new income for their organization. It is not a fan base to mess with. Do better Harrison," @mtrlguy.

On TikTok, the Human Rights Campaign, an LGTBQ advocacy group, posted a clip of Butker singling out women during his speech, followed by a clip of Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" a song where she voices her support for the LGBTQ community and slams homophobia.

While there was plenty of backlash, many endorsed his speech.

"Harrison Butker didn't say anything wrong, and a commencement ceremony was the perfect place to deliver that message," posted X user @harmonizedgrace. "If you listen to his entire speech, he also addressed men in a similar fashion & the speech was honestly lovely. Stop getting triggered over clips. It just makes you seem irrational."

"Not a word Harrison Butker says here should be remotely controversial. He's 100% correct," former football player turned media personality, T.J. Moe posted on X. "Those trying to convince women that being assistant VP of lending & intentionally childless at age 40 is more fulfilling than making a family and home are evil."

On Thursday, the NFL released a statement distancing Butker's speech from the organization.

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," the statement read.

The Los Angeles Chargers also took a swipe at Butker in their NFL schedule release video on Wednesday, placing a Sims version of him in a kitchen, poking fun at his "homemaker" comment.

Additionally, there's a petition on Change.org, calling for Butker to be removed from the Chiefs for what they called his "dehumanizing remarks."