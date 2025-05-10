Patriots DC Terrell Williams stepping away from preseason camp after 'health scare'

Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Assistant head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has stepped away from rookie minicamp, citing what he called a "health scare." Williams told reporters on Friday via Zoom that he was working remotely for now, but did not give a return timeline.

"I want to make it clear, I'm away from the building, but I'm not away from the team," Williams said.

Earlier on Friday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in a press conference on Friday that Williams was "working through a medical condition," and that they were in "constant communication." He added that linebackers coach Zak Kuhr would be taking over in Williams' absence.

"Terrell is eager to get back, and we're excited to get him back. He's still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff," Vrabel said.

After recent stints with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions as a defensive line coordinator, Williams joined the New England staff this season as a defensive coordinator. He replaced DeMarcus Covington.

On Friday, Williams called the medical incident a "wake-up call," and mentioned that stress may have played a roll in the scare.

"We all have different stress levels. Football is a job that obviously there is some stress involved. Just eating right. Working out. If you're supposed to take any medication, take it. Like I told the players, we all think we're invincible," Williams said. "I think a lot of times, when there are things you can prevent, and you don't prevent them, that's just not being smart. That's what I've done the last couple of years, even longer. I've ignored doctors. I've ignored everyone and just kind of lived my life. While it was fun, I realize you have to take care of yourself. That's what I'm doing.

"Where I am now, my mind is clear. I'm moving around. I'm happy. Everything is good. I'm just looking forward to getting back to Foxborough and seeing everybody in person."

