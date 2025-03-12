Russell Wilson reportedly set to meet with Browns, Giants in free agency

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 11: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson is set to meet with a pair of teams this week as he looks for a new home in the league.

Wilson will first fly to Cleveland to meet with the Browns on Thursday, and then fly to New York to meet with the Giants on Friday, according to multiple reports. Both of those teams are in need of a starting quarterback for next fall.

Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last season on a one-year deal, and he became a free agent officially on Wednesday at the start of the new league year. While he had a solid season — Wilson threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games — he split time with Justin Fields while battling a calf injury. The team has moved on from both quarterbacks this spring, and Fields struck a deal to join the New York Jets.

The Browns went just 3-14 last season in what was their worst campaign since their winless season in 2017. Part of that had to do with Deshaun Watson, who went down with an Achilles injury. He then re-aggravated the injury in January, which led to a second surgery. He's likely going to miss the entire 2025 season, so Wilson's presence in Cleveland would be more than welcome.

The Giants are in a similar position. The team moved on from starter Daniel Jones during the season last fall, and actually released him shortly after benching him. They also went 3-14, and are in need of a new starting quarterback. The team has been linked to former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however. Rodgers was released by the Jets officially on Wednesday, and is looking for his next landing spot in the league. It’s unclear when he will make his decision, or if Wilson’s meeting with the Giants is dependent on Rodgers at all.

While Wilson is entering his 14th season in the league and, at 36, is undoubtedly near the end of his playing career, he is still a reliable option at quarterback for teams in need. Whether the Giants or Browns, or someone else, gives him that chance at this stage, however, remains to be seen.