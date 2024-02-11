Super Bowl inactives: Kadarius Toney out for Chiefs ahead of matchup with 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Are y'all ready for this?

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII has been one of the most talked about since ... well, the two teams played each other in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Four years later, the two teams are back in the big dance, with the 49ers looking to avenge their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs. Both teams enter the contest with about as clean a bill of health as possible. All key players are expected to be good to go for the championship game.

On the Chiefs side, they will be without starting left guard Joe Thuney, who was place on injured reserve Saturday due to his nagging pectoral injury. Kansas City did get running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) off injured reserve on the same day, and he's considered a game-time decision. He was not on the inactives list on Sunday afternoon. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross were placed on the inactives list ahead of the game.

The Chiefs' top receivers in wideout Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce were both full participants in the team's final practice on Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed last year's Super Bowl versus the Philadelphia Eagles, was dealing with an illness to start the week but ultimately ended it as a full participant.

For the 49ers, there are no players on the active roster carrying an injury designation, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that he's not worried about tight end George Kittle (toe) or defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee, foot) who were both limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

They finished the week practicing in full, along with linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

"The guys who have been banged up, they've done everything possible to be healthy for this game," Shanahan said via ESPN. "It's our first time everyone is full and healthy. It's the right game to have it that way."

Full Inactives for Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers incatives

OL Matt Pryor

QB Brandon Allen

WR Ronnie Bell

LB Jalen Graham

DL Ty McGill

DL Alex Barrett

CB Samuel Womack III

Kansas City Chiefs inactives

WR Justyn Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

RB La'Mical Perine

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

DE BJ Thompson

LB Darius Harris

LG Joe Thuney