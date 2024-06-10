Yankees pitchers' enthusiasm for scented candles is carrying the aroma of success

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman gestures to Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda as he leaves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Earlier this season, the Minnesota Twins revived their offense with the good luck charm of a summer sausage. But the New York Yankees' pitching staff has benefited all season from its own talismans, ones that are far more pleasant – especially in terms of aroma – with no concerns about rotting or spoilage.

Candles have taken over the Yankees' clubhouse this season, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. Scents such as butterscotch, citrus and bamboo currently fill the air in the locker room, thanks to the team's starting pitchers.

The enthusiasm for scented candles was lit by Marcus Stroman, who brought his preference to the Bronx upon signing with the club.

"A few years ago, he began lighting a candle before every start. He burns them all the time at home, he says, and he wanted to bring that sense of calm to his workplace. He blows out the wick just before he heads into the dugout. He prefers a strong scent—bamboo, for example, or palo santo—so his teammates caught wind."

Yet everyone else in the starting rotation has embraced bringing their preferred candle on the days they pitch. Initially, the players' wives helped in picking out particular scents. Clarke Schmidt's mother, who runs a boutique in Atlanta, was a major provider at one point.

But the pitchers now take pride in selecting their own candles, even taking group trips to local stores to get their fix.

Refreshing scents or the feelings of zen that might come with lighting a candle have obviously had a positive effect on the Yankees. The team has the best record in the American League at 46–21 going into Monday's schedule, while the pitching staff's 2.90 ERA is tops in MLB. And only the Philadelphia Phillies' rotation has a better ERA than the Yankees' 2.85 mark.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!