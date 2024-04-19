New Music Friday: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Nas and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) From the remix of a Pink Friday 2 cut to a track celebrating a milestone anniversary of Nas' first album, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Nicki Minaj featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Sexxy Red, "FTCU (Sleezemix)" -- Nicki took time from her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to promote the track, which features new bars from her and full verses from all the song's guests. No, Chris Brown is not singing.

Drake, "Push Ups" -- Fans got wind of Drizzy's Kendrick Lamar diss track because it leaked early, but now it's available on streaming services. The cover art features a shoe size tag, in reference to the lyric, "How the f*** you big steppin' with a size seven men's on?" He also threw shots at Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and Rick Ross.

Lucky Daye, "Hericane" -- "This song is about being grounded in a chaotic relationship. It's important for people to be reminded that it's a good time to be yourself and shine," says Lucky Daye. "Just be grounded and fierce in who you are." The official live performance video is on YouTube.

Nas, "Define My Name" -- The DJ Premier-produced track is intended to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nas' debut album, Illmatic. The two will release their long-awaited, highly teased and anticipated joint album later this year.

