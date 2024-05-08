North West, Heather Headley, Lebo M. join 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' concert event

North West, Heather Headley and Lebo M. will join the cast of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

West, who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will star in the upcoming concert event special, which will celebrate the 30-year evolution of The Lion King, according to a press release.

West's role in the special hasn't been revealed yet. The roles of Headley, who originated the role of Nala in The Lion King Broadway musical, and Lebo M., the voice and spirit of The Lion King, are also unconfirmed.

Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions will capture the performances with the Disney+ special The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which will stream at a later date.

The concert special will include immersive live performances of the beloved songs from the 1994 film and a full orchestra, which will perform the Oscar-winning musical score by Hans Zimmer.

Audiences can expect to see performances of fan-favorite songs including "Circle of Life," "Be Prepared" and "Hakuna Matata," which will be performed by the cast members of the original Disney movie, like Jeremy Irons, who voiced Scar, Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella, who voiced Timon and Pumba; Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action film; and Jason Weaver, who voiced young Simba in the original movie.

Jennifer Hudson will also star in the upcoming special.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl will take place May 24 and May 25. Tickets are on sale now at hollywoodbowl.com.

