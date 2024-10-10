'Power Book II: Ghost' ﻿cast shares what they'll miss most about characters, show

Michael Rainey Jr. spent 10 years playing Tariq St. Patrick on Starz's Power and Power Book II: Ghost, but that era has officially come to an end. Speaking to ABC Audio, Michael shares he'll miss "being a menace" and working with a cast that feels like family.

"It's not really often you get to have such a close-knit group of people that you're super close with and you actually working with them," he says. "Coming to work and just knowing that I'ma be with these people is like a super comforting feeling. So I'm definitely gonna miss that for sure."

Having also spent years playing their respective characters on Ghost, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo and Alix Lapri shared what they'll miss about the show.

Lovell says he'll miss the creativity that comes with playing Dru Tejada and "being able to think outside the box," "challenge myself" and "think in extreme circumstances." "To get to play an intelligent character like him really increased my level of intelligence," he says.

LaToya says she'll miss "being a little nuisance," "being a disrupter and just being challenged" to make Diana's actions appear "truthful and realistic for the audience." She adds she'll remember the way she and her castmates would joke, "go in on each other" and hang out.

As for Alix, she'll miss Effie's "toughness" and "being able to put my clothes on and now I'm ready for whatever." "Like I get to play with the boys. I got to be rough and tough and tomboy, like, I'm gonna miss that a lot," she says.

And Caroline Chikezie says she'll miss her character Noma's outfits and "the loveliest cast I've ever worked with."

"I've made some amazing friends. They feel like family," she says. "I'm just going to miss the camaraderie."

