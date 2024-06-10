Rick Ross teams with Julien's Auctions to sell some of his rare and luxury items

Rick Ross is giving fans an opportunity to get their hands on some of his luxury items. Billboard reports he's teamed with Julien's Auctions for a two-day auction, taking place June 25 and 26.

The auction will feature 800 items, including 300 rare pairs of sneakers, designer clothes and outfits previously worn on red carpets and video shoots, artwork pieces and miscellaneous items, like RIAA plaques and MMG memorabilia.

Proceeds from The Push It to the Limit-Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction will go toward the Boss Up Grant program with The Creative Collective NYC, which aims to assist “entrepreneurs with grants to accelerate their continued impact, business initiatives and scale their operations,” according to the release.

"I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am. I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I've collected over the course of my career," Ross said, per Billboard. "Inspired by my brother Pharrell, I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me."

The auction starts June 25 at 10 a.m. PT in LA. Bidding is also available via Julien's Auctions' website or by calling 310-836-1818

