Rihanna says she's still working on 'R9': "I'm prepared to go back in the studio"

Rihanna celebrated the launch of her Fenty Hair brand on Monday, but that wasn't the only topic of discussion for the night. In an interview with ET, she talks about the "I'm Retired" T-shirt she was spotted wearing a few days ago.

"People got triggered with that retired word. They were like, 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get,'" Rihanna said.

She then put to rest rumors speculating her retirement, reassuring fans that she's still working on new music.

"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things," the singer said. "I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start — give me a second!"

Rihanna notes she's starting the process over but says she doesn't "want to neglect the songs that I have."

"I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with," she said.

Until then, she's focused on Fenty Hair, out on June 13. Much like with her other product brands, including Fenty Beauty, she aims to be inclusive.

"Inclusivity has always been a big, big deal for us," Rih said. "And we didn't want to change that with going into a new category, which is hair. We wanted to make sure that we applied that."

"I wanted to just make sure that we knew that everyone was included," she continued. "All hair types, there's not a race to hair. Hair is different for everyone."

