Rod Wave talks the difference between new album & his past work: "I was able to spread my emotions around"

In 2022, Rod Wave vowed never to make "sad a**" music. But with the release of his new album, Nostalgia, fans aren't sure he stayed true to that promise.

Though similar to the vulnerable tracks the Florida rapper's known for producing, Rod Wave says this album is different in some ways.

"I feel like on this album, I was able to spread my emotions around," he said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "I have more time just to touch bases on different kind of points of views, on different subjects."

The "Heart on Ice" rapper said that with the 21-track collection he's giving more of a mature vibe.

"I turn into a butterfly. I'm full grown on this one."

The 25-year-old rapper said with all of his music he tries to "shed light on my background and what made me who I am." It's the reason behind the personal, heartfelt lyrics included in his songs.

Rod Wave said he remembers a time when "it was crazy for me to be saying 'I'm going to be a rapper.'"

Recalling those memories is why he invests everything he's got into his career, he said.

But it seems to be paying off.

He's gained mainstream success and a Billboard Award win for Top Artist of the Year — and with album number five, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Listen to Rod Wave continue to wear his heart on his sleeve in Nostalgia, available for streaming on major platforms.

